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Card of the Day for Friday, January 14, 2022
Resonate963
Resonate963
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This Wednesday morning, people in Omaha woke up to a city-wide mask mandate put into place by the head of the Douglas County Health Dept, against the advice of the majority of City Council, the Mayor, and the Governor. If you are in the Omaha area, please call 402-444-7025 to make your opinion heard. As I explain in the video, you can do so anonymously, without leaving any personal information. And now back to our regularly scheduled program...

After some talk about masks and the newly-implemented, tyrannical mask mandate in my area, I pull a card from The Fairies Oracle. Once I started hearing the information and being able to relay it clearly, I think this is a pretty powerful and important card reading.

As promised in the video, here is a link to my friend's shop, The Conjure Shop: https://theconjureshop.com/. If you are local, come check it out; if you are not local, check it out on line and feel free to call because the owner is awesome!

If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session or are looking for some support building your meditation practice, please reach out to me at [email protected].
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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