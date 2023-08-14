Mistranslations regarding the the HOLY SPIRIT

1 John 5:7 ADDED by Ottobanius in the Fifteenth Century

"And it is the Spirit who bears witness because the Spirit is truth. 7 For there are three that bear witness in heaven: the Father, the Word, and the Holy Spirit; and these three are one. 8 And there are three that bear witness on earth: the Spirit, the water, and the blood; and these three agree as one." (1 Jn 5:7-8)





Here is the footnote from the NKJV: "5:8 a) NU-Text and M-Text omit the words from 'in heaven' (verse 7) through 'on earth' (verse 8). Only four or five very late manuscripts contain these words in Greek."





Here is what the "Critical-Experimental Commentary" by Jamieson, Fausset, and Brown says:

The only Greek MSS., in any form, which supports the words 'in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost, and these three are one; and there are three that bear witness on earth,' are the Montfortianus of Dublin copied from the modern Latin Vulgate; the Revianus, copied from the Complutensian Polyglot; a MS. at Naples, with the words added in the margin by a recent hand; Ottobanius, 298, of the fifteenth century, the Greek of which is a translation of the accompanying Latin. ALL OF THE OLD VERSIONS OMIT THE WORDS. The oldest MSS. of the Vulgate omit them, the earliest Vulgate MS. which has them being Wizanburgensis, 99, of the eighth century."





Here is what it SHOULD read:

"And it is the Spirit who bears witness, because the Spirit is truth. For there are three that bear witness in heaven: the Spirit, the water, and the blood; and these three agree as one." (1 Jn 5:7





Oddly, the King James translators got these right regarding the Holy Spirit:

"The Spirit ITSELF (αὐτὸ) beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God" (Rom 8:16)





"Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit ITSELF (αὐτὸ) maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered." (Rom 8:26)





Then they went ahead and mistranslated this one:

"If you love Me, keep My commandments. And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that (He) may abide with you forever--the Spirit of truth, (whom) the world cannot receive, because it neither sees (Him) nor knows (Him); but you know (Him), for (He dwells) with you and will be in you." (Jn 14:15-17) (NKJV from here on out)





Here is what it says in the Textus Receptus, Scrivener Edition (1894) used to make the Tyndale, King James, etc:





15 ἐὰν ἀγαπᾶτέ με, τὰς ἐντολὰς τὰς ἐμὰς τηρήσατε

If you love me commandments My you will keep.





16 καὶ ἐγὼ ἐρωτήσω τὸν πατέρα καὶ ἄλλον παράκλητον

And I will petition the Father and another Paraclete





δώσει ὑμῖν ἵνα μένη μεθ᾽ ὑμῶν εἰς τὸν αἰῶνα

He will give you, that IT (will) ABIDE with you, into the ages. (added a few commas so I don't trip on that verse again)





17 τὸ πνεῦμα τῆς ἀληθείας ὅ ὁ κόσμος οὐ δύναται

The spirit (of) the truth WHICH the world not is able





λαβεῖν ὅτι οὐ θεωρεῖ αὐτό, οὐδὲ γινώσκει

to receive because not it sees IT, nor knows





αὐτό, ὑμεῖς δὲ γινώσκετε αὐτό ὅτι παρ ὑμῖν μένει,

IT, you but know IT because with you IT ABIDES,





καἱ ἐν ὕμῖν ἔσται

and in you IT will be.





"The Spirit of truth” is translated from the phrase τὸ πνεῦμα τῆς ἀληθείας (tah nooma tees aleeTHAYus). This noun phrase is in the neuter gender and it is in the nominative case. Since it is the subject, the verbs and pronouns should be translated gender neuter as well. The pronoun “whom” is incorrectly translated from the neuter relative pronoun ὅ and should be translated “which.” If the text were expressing the masculine gender, the masculine relative pronoun ὅς would have been used instead.





Next, they mistranslated the three gender neuter pronouns αὐτό as 'him'. It should have been translated as 'it'. If it were masculine, there would be a Sigma on the end like this: αὐτός. Furthermore, if the holy spirit were a person, the subject of the verse would read ό πνυεμάτος rather than τὸ πνεῦμα.





Lastly, they have incorrectly translated the third person verb μένει as “he dwells,” rather than “it dwells.” In the second instance, the subject of the verb ἔσται, “it will be”, was not translated, making it appear that “he” is the subject of both Greek verbs.





Additional Sources: Reading Koine Greek by Rodney J. Decker, Greek Grammar Beyond the Basics: An Exegetical Syntax of the New Testament with Scripture by Daniel B. Wallace.

