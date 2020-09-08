Info - Le plan perfide du « Forum économique mondial 2020 » !!!

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Info - Le plan perfide du « Forum économique mondial 2020 » !!!
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17 views • September 08, 2020
On peut voir en quelques clics sur le site internet du « Forum économique mondial » (FEM) 2020 qu’avec le coronavirus nous n’avons pas une pandémie mais une plandémie. Il s'agit d'une transformation numérique du monde via le coronavirus, qui a un impact grave sur l'ensemble de l'humanité, à savoir la fin de l'humanité créée par la nature. Découvrez dans cette émission les plans perfides du FEM 2020.
Source : https://www.kla.tv/17172
Source : https://www.kla.tv/17172
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