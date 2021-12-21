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Under 'D' For Disturbing: Biden and Trump Are Official "Booster Shot Buddies"
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223 views • December 21, 2021
Trump has really got to stop pushing his vaccines. Now he has Biden giving him accolades for getting the vaccines and the booster shot.
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