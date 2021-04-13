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SPARS PANDEMIC!? 2025-2028 - PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING? - The Smiths Of Liberty
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74 views • April 13, 2021
What!? John Hopkins is now simulating a so-called SPARS virus outbreak for 2025! Is this not predictive programming at its finest? The NWO Deep State is showing all their cards; it looks like their COVID-19 scam did not pan out the way they had hoped. Be prepared saints & patriots; this is far from over!
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