Dr. Malone: Psychological Warfare on the Civilian Population ‘Must Never Happen Again’

“Crimes were committed,” attested mRNA pioneer Dr. @RWMaloneMD. “Psychological technology was weaponized against the public, and this must never happen again.”

“This is one of the things that I feel most strongly about,” he continued, “is [that] somehow we need legislation that makes it clear that deploying fifth-generation-warfare technology, PSYOPs ... on civilian populations is absolutely not acceptable.

“The idea of personal autonomy, of the ability of an individual to have personal sovereignty, is completely negated in a world in which governments feel that it’s acceptable to deploy modern PSYOPs technology on their own populations.”

Hear from doctors Robert Malone, Meryl Nass, Ryan Cole, and more at the International COVID Summit:

