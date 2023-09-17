Create New Account
P.3 Bizarre mutant thorn (2nd one) grows out of Madeira Vine leaf in Perth MVI_4651
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
233 Subscribers
46 views
Published 20 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d5263887-c69a-41c5-8e0b-860207941042

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/de73f495-756e-4e46-8361-ee02719a3dff

I continually find things to amaze me, or fascinate me, in my humble little backyard in Perth, Western Australia. This Bambusa balcooa node shoot has pierced the Madeira Vine leaf growing in its way.

Keywords
gardenrainhomemulchcompostbambusa balcooacold winterroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertiliserenredera cordifoliamadeira vine

