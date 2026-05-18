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Yemeni Armed Forces shot down a US MQ-9 drone in the governorate of Marib, Yemen
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The Yemeni Armed Forces shot down an American MQ-9 drone in the governorate of Marib.
@PressTV

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Earlier, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansar Allah) shot down a U.S. Air Force (USAF) MQ-9A Block 5 Extended Range (ER) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) over the Safer area of Marib Governorate in western Yemen.

Several AGM-114R9X missiles, also known as the “Ninja Bomb” or “Flying Ginsu,” were found in the wreckage. The missile is designed for targeted assassinations with minimal collateral damage, using deployable blades instead of a traditional explosive warhead. An external fuel tank was also recovered at the crash site.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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