10G on MINI PC! 10 Gigabit SFP+ M 2 Nvme Slot Fiber Optic Network Card Review #wisebuyreviews

In this video I explore the possiblity of using the m.2 nvme slot on my mini pc to see if it can support a fiber optic SFP+ 10 gigabit network card. What I found is that I needed was a SATA to 5521 adapter and a 12v power supply as this was meant to be used inside a case with already a SATA power cable. You can use any 12v power brick you have laying around and a female to female 5521 coupler and get it to run with a power brick. I was able to achieve speeds of up to 900 megabytes a second so the test was a success in making this a 10 gigabit mini PC. I am happy with successful network test!





