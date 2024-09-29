10G on MINI PC! 10 Gigabit SFP+ M 2 Nvme Slot Fiber Optic Network Card Review #wisebuyreviews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See the adapter here: https://amzn.to/4eFfrHJ [amazon affiliate links]
M.2 to 10GbE SFP+ NIC, Single SFP+ Port with Intel 82599 chip, M.2 + M Key + SFF-8087 with 35cm(13.7in) Cable, 10 Gigabit Network Card for Windows, Linux, UEFI
In this video I explore the possiblity of using the m.2 nvme slot on my mini pc to see if it can support a fiber optic SFP+ 10 gigabit network card. What I found is that I needed was a SATA to 5521 adapter and a 12v power supply as this was meant to be used inside a case with already a SATA power cable. You can use any 12v power brick you have laying around and a female to female 5521 coupler and get it to run with a power brick. I was able to achieve speeds of up to 900 megabytes a second so the test was a success in making this a 10 gigabit mini PC. I am happy with successful network test!
- SATA Power 15 Pin Female to 15 Pin Female Cable, 10 Inches - https://amzn.to/47JkJQ6
- 15-Pin SATA to 12V DC Male Power Adapter Cable for Computer LED Strips - https://amzn.to/3ZDq3m8
- 2Pcs 3.9ft USB C to DC 5.5mm x 2.1mm PD Trigger Cable 5V/9V/12V/15V/20V Adjustable Voltage Power Cable with LED Display and 8 Connectors - https://amzn.to/4gLY8Xs
- 10Pcs DC Power Female to Female Jack Adapter 2.1x5.5mm Connector for CCTV Camera - https://amzn.to/4gFzJmb
- Mini PC used was with a Ryzen 7 7940HS processor, so you can find something similar here: https://amzn.to/3zyqbc1
- Sintech M.2 (NGFF) NVME SSD to M2 A/E Key WiFi Port with 20cm Cable(M.2 Only Provide PCIe 1X Lane) - https://amzn.to/3ZHmj2U
- JMT M.2 NGFF Key M to Key A+E Extension Cable Adapter Card with High Speed FPC Cable for 2230/2242/2260/2280 Laptop SSD Adapter - https://amzn.to/4eGL7ML
