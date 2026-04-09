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The Debt Is Void – How the 14th Amendment Just Foreclosed on the Globalists
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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This is not balancing a budget. This is foreclosing on a criminal syndicate. China and the globalist bankers are sweating because they know the debt slave era of America is dead. We are reclaiming our energy, our refineries, and our wallets. The debt is not ours. It belongs to the traders. And the Constitution just gave them a bill for zero.


But the receipts go deeper. Kristy lays out the case against the narrative that Trump is "one of them"—and the evidence is overwhelming.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
trumpconstitutionchinarumbleglobal financial resetkristy allendebt slaveryjohn michael chambersgenesis metalsjmc fraud alertglobalist bankerstriad retire
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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