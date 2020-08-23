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Il est encore temps de dire NON !
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27 views • August 23, 2020
22 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SA_-mQ_wurw
Jeanne traduction : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7RsaMrAt2mQ5KzORL1gSIg
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Source de la vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHuZCCvKK00
Jeanne traduction : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7RsaMrAt2mQ5KzORL1gSIg
🌱 Si vous souhaitez me soutenir financièrement :
https://fr.tipeee.com/jeanne-traduction/
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/jeannetraduction
🌱 Si vous voulez me suivre sur Twitter : Jeanne Traduction
https://twitter.com/Jeanne18945095?s=09
Ou sur Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/JeanneTraduction
Source de la vidéo : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHuZCCvKK00
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