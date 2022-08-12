I'M GERRICK MARLAND, AND YOU WILL OBEY ME, PLEBS!🤡

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/justice/garland-statement-wake-of-fbi-trump-raid





Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Thursday that he had personally approved the FBI’s decision to seek a search warrant ahead of the Monday raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.





“Much of our work is, by necessity, conducted out of the public eye. We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans, and to protect the integrity of our investigations. Federal law, long-standing department rules, and our ethical obligations prevent me from providing further details as to the basis of the search at this time,” Garland said, adding, “There are, however, certain points that I want you to know. First, I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter. Second, the department does not take such a decision lightly.”





The Monday search by the FBI was reportedly related to boxes of materials Trump brought back with him to his Florida resort after leaving office. The National Archives and Records Administration said some presidential records in 15 boxes obtained from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year included materials marked as classified.





DOJ MOVES TO UNSEAL FBI'S TRUMP RAID WARRANT, AG GARLAND ANNOUNCES





Trump called the raid "a surprise attack, POLITICS, and all the while our Country is going to HELL!" in a post on his Truth Social account on Wednesday.





Without specifically referencing the former president, Garland said: “Let me address recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors. I will not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked. The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants."





FBI Director Christopher Wray declined to speak about the raid when asked Wednesday evening, saying, “That’s not something I can talk about, and I’d refer you to the department.” Wray did condemn alleged threats made against the FBI following the raid. The Department of Justice and the FBI had remained tight-lipped about the purpose and justification behind the raid for days, repeatedly declining to comment.





Garland also revealed Thursday that the DOJ had filed a motion with the federal court in southern Florida to unseal the search warrant and property receipt tied to the Mar-a-Lago raid. He said copies of the warrant and receipt were provided to a Trump attorney the day of the search.





President Joe Biden didn’t respond to questions from reporters Tuesday when asked what Garland told him about the raid. Biden officials said the White House was not informed about it beforehand. Earlier in the week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to say whether Garland personally signed off on it.





A host of congressional Republicans have condemned the raid and called on Garland and Wray to provide details. Republicans have launched a campaign to get answers about the raid, demanding details from the FBI and the National Archives about their roles in the search.





Leading the way has been Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid and who revealed on Tuesday he had spoken directly to Wray about the raid, warning it may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement.





Grassley, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said, “I reiterated these concerns to Director Wray today. If the FBI isn’t extraordinarily transparent about its justification for yesterday’s actions and committed to rooting out political bias that has infected their most sensitive investigations, they will have sealed their own fate.”





Senior members of the Republican Party have also said they believe a double standard is on display with the DOJ’s handling of its investigation into Hunter Biden when compared to the Trump raid.





Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, believed to have signed the still-secret FBI warrant approving the raid, said Wednesday the DOJ must respond publicly to motions to unseal the warrant.