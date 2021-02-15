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PRESIDENT Trump's Attorney, Michael van der Veen DESTROYS CBS News Twit who can't get past her 4 am talking points.
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70 views • February 15, 2021
Wouldn't you love to shove the MSM's canned questions and fake talking points back down their throats? Well Michael van der Veen did. Michael, you spoke for 100 million patriotic Americans who are sick to death of the scumbag democrats and their butt-kissing allies, the Fake News Media. THANK YOU!!!
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