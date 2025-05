JOIN JAMIE WALDEN AND CBBC AS WE DISCUSS THE RADICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF HOW "ONLY THE BOLD" ARE SUCH A FEARSOME AFFRONT TO THE POWERS OF DARKNESS... AND HOW "ONLY THE BOLD" GIVE AWESEOM TESTIMONY TO CHRIST JESUS!







Jun 22, 2024

THERE IS A HORRIFYING TRANSITION TAKING PLACE IN THIS LATE HOUR WHEREIN THOSE CALLED AND CHOOSEN BY GOD [WHO ARE TO BE SINGULAR REPRESENTATION OF A KINGDOM WHOSE MAKER AND BUIILDER IS GOD… A KINGDOM THAT CANNOT BE SHAKEN… A KINGDOM WHOSE KING NOT ONLY HAS ALL POWER, AUTHORITY, AND DOMINION----BUT ALSO WHOSE FOUNDATIONS OF WHICH IS RIGHTEOUSNESS AND JUSTICE… AND WHOSE BANNER SNAPPING HIGH ALOFT IS LOVE….] ARE COWERING IN THEIR OWN SELF-ABSORBTION AND PRESERVATION. A PEOPLE WHO ARE CALLED TO BE BOLD, RESOLUTE, COURAGEOUS, STEADFAST, ENDURING, AND RADIANT ARE INCREASINGLY [WILLINGLY AND DELIBERATELY]… SUCCUMBING TO THE SPIRIT OF THIS AGE… A SPIRIT FEAR, TIMIDITY, THE FORM GODLINESS DEVOID OF THE POWER OF GOD, AND MIND THAT IS UNSTABLE AND IRRATIONAL IN ALL OF ITS WAYS! IT IS A COSMIC EXCHANGE!. A TERRIBLE, HIGHLY CONSEQUENTIAL EXHANGE OF THE SPIRIT OF THE LIVING GOD FOR THE SPIRIT OF THIS AGE!