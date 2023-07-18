Scott Ritter: Ukraine BOMBARDED By Russia's MISSILE ATTACK!!

Scott Ritter speaks with Stephen Gardner about the Russian missile attack ordered by Putin on Ukraine as a revenge attack for the bombing of the Crimea bridge. Odessa will become the new focus point of the war to control the black sea port.
