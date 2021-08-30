COVID_in_two_minutes

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151 views • August 30, 2021
“To know and not to do is not to know.” Wang Yang Ming
"If we can really understand the problem, the answer will come out of it, because the answer is not separate from the problem." Jiddu Krishnamurti
"There are three classes of people: those who see, those who see when they are shown, those who do not see." - Leonardo da Vinci
Please share these links with those that still might be able to see:
About Crimes against Humanity Notice: Push back against the NWO & Crimes against humanity Notice
Ending the 150+ year old Ashkanazi / Khazarian Mafia Occupation of America: https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php
"If we can really understand the problem, the answer will come out of it, because the answer is not separate from the problem." Jiddu Krishnamurti
"There are three classes of people: those who see, those who see when they are shown, those who do not see." - Leonardo da Vinci
Please share these links with those that still might be able to see:
About Crimes against Humanity Notice: Push back against the NWO & Crimes against humanity Notice
Ending the 150+ year old Ashkanazi / Khazarian Mafia Occupation of America: https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php
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