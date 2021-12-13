BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OUTPATIENT TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19 REVIEWED- INTERVIEW WITH DR. PIERRE KORY
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
165 views • December 13, 2021
Mercola



Dr. Pierre Kory is one of the leaders in the movement to provide early treatment for COVID infection. Kory is a critical care physician (ICU specialist), triple board certified in internal medicine, critical care and pulmonary medicine, and is part of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), which was among the first to publish COVID treatment guidance.

• From the start of the COVID pandemic, doctors were told they could not use any treatment that had not undergone randomized controlled trials. Most all clinical successes have been ignored and vehemently opposed
• The Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) was among the first to publish COVID treatment guidance. They have since developed protocols for prevention, early at-home treatment, in-hospital treatment and maintenance guidance for long-haul COVID syndrome that are updated as more becomes known
• Corticosteroids can be an effective tool for reducing inflammation in general, but they appear particularly important for advanced COVID infection. Steroids should not be used early on, but can be lifesaving after you develop signs of lung dysfunction and increased oxygen requirement
• Ivermectin has antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties and is beneficial in all stages of COVID-19, from prevention to advanced illness
• Other effective protocols include the AAPS protocol, Tess Laurie’s World Council for Health protocol and the America’s Frontline Doctors’ protocol
Keywords
masksteroidsmercolacorticosteroidsivermectinearly treatmentdr pierre korycovid infectionicu specialist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country&#8217;s Medicare Portal

Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country’s Medicare Portal

Edison Reed
Pfizer Grants to Nonprofits Preceded Massachusetts Vaccine Exemption Lobbying Letter

Pfizer Grants to Nonprofits Preceded Massachusetts Vaccine Exemption Lobbying Letter

Chase Codewell
Study Shows &#8220;Ubiquitous&#8221; Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer 

Study Shows “Ubiquitous” Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer 

Iva Greene
Beet Juice, Hibiscus Tea May Support Lower Blood Pressure, Dietitians Say

Beet Juice, Hibiscus Tea May Support Lower Blood Pressure, Dietitians Say

Petra Stone
Watercress Trial Reports Increases in Detoxification Byproducts

Watercress Trial Reports Increases in Detoxification Byproducts

Coco Somers
Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy