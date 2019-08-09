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Emotional Caller Talks About The Effects Of Nascent Iodine
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64 views • August 09, 2019
Mercedes in Oregon called in and shared her testimonial about her experience with using X-2 Nascent iodine and the benefits she sees in her health and wellness. Owen explains exactly why all patriots should take iodine for better health.
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