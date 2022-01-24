Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is Modern Medicine attacking Your Heart (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.29.15)

What is killing those at high risk of Heart Disease? HINT. It is not heart Disease.

Dr Daniels examines the latest break-through Study on ACS, the new name for Heart Disease and its shocking implications. Tune in. Think Happens.

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