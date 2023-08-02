Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vous me demandez pourquoi je suis gilet jaune ?
channel image
LOUP-GRIS
59 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

Source : Démocratie Ouverte et GJ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1QutIT042A&t=99s, 05 mai 2019Entres les manifestants mutilés, les média manipulés, et ceux qui meurent dans la rue, la situation dans notre pays ne devrait pas faire d'équivoque. Ce documentaire est un résumé sourcé de ce qui se passe actuellement en France, le pourquoi du comment, le pourquoi du ras-le-bol.

Keywords
hoaxbiblebankstersjusticefraudedictaturemodernauccpfizervaccincoronaviruscovid19epidemiemedecinesanteplandemiebiontecharnmcorporatocratiecreateurcanularscamdemiegiletsjaunestherapiegenique

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket