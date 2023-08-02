Vous me demandez pourquoi je suis gilet jaune ?

Source : Démocratie Ouverte et GJ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1QutIT042A&t=99s, 05 mai 2019Entres les manifestants mutilés, les média manipulés, et ceux qui meurent dans la rue, la situation dans notre pays ne devrait pas faire d'équivoque. Ce documentaire est un résumé sourcé de ce qui se passe actuellement en France, le pourquoi du comment, le pourquoi du ras-le-bol.
