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Karl Marx Channeled by Karl Mollison 24 Oct 2021 short
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20 views • November 26, 2021
You can see the entire video interview here https://www.getwisdom.com/karl-marx-channeled-by-karl-mollison-24oct2021/
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_Marx
Karl Heinrich Marx 5 May 1818 – 14 March 1883
was a German philosopher, critic of political economy,
historian, sociologist, political theorist, journalist
and socialist revolutionary.
Born in Trier, Germany, Marx studied law and philosophy
at the universities of Bonn and Berlin. He married Jenny
von Westphalen in 1843. Due to his political publications,
Marx became stateless and lived in exile with his wife and
children in London for decades, where he continued to
develop his thought in collaboration with German thinker
Friedrich Engels and publish his writings, researching in
the British Museum Reading Room.
His best-known titles are the 1848 pamphlet The Communist
Manifesto and the three-volume Das Kapital (1867–1883).
Marx's political and philosophical thought had enormous
influence on subsequent intellectual, economic and political
history.
His name has been used as an adjective, a noun, and a school
of social theory.
Marx's critical theories about society, economics, and politics,
collectively understood as Marxism, hold that human societies
develop through class conflict. In the capitalist mode of
production, this manifests itself in the conflict between the
ruling classes (known as the bourgeoisie) that control the means
of production and the working classes (known as the proletariat)
that enable these means by selling their labour-power in return
for wages.
Employing a critical approach known as historical materialism,
Marx predicted that capitalism produced internal tensions like
previous socioeconomic systems and that those would lead to its
self-destruction and replacement by a new system known as the
socialist mode of production. For Marx, class antagonisms under
capitalism—owing in part to its instability and crisis-prone
nature—would eventuate the working class's development of class
consciousness, leading to their conquest of political power and
eventually the establishment of a classless, communist society
constituted by a free association of producers.
Marx actively pressed for its implementation, arguing that the
working class should carry out organised proletarian revolutionary
action to topple capitalism and bring about socio-economic
emancipation.
Marx has been described as one of the most influential figures
in human history, and his work has been both lauded and criticised.
His work in economics laid the basis for some current theories
about labour and its relation to capital. Many intellectuals,
labour unions, artists, and political parties worldwide have been
influenced by Marx's work, with many modifying or adapting his
ideas. Marx is typically cited as one of the principal architects
of modern social science.
Following the death of his wife Jenny in December 1881, Marx
developed a catarrh that kept him in ill health for the last 15
months of his life. It eventually brought on the bronchitis and
pleurisy that killed him in London on 14 March 1883, when he died
a stateless person at age 64.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karl_Marx
Karl Heinrich Marx 5 May 1818 – 14 March 1883
was a German philosopher, critic of political economy,
historian, sociologist, political theorist, journalist
and socialist revolutionary.
Born in Trier, Germany, Marx studied law and philosophy
at the universities of Bonn and Berlin. He married Jenny
von Westphalen in 1843. Due to his political publications,
Marx became stateless and lived in exile with his wife and
children in London for decades, where he continued to
develop his thought in collaboration with German thinker
Friedrich Engels and publish his writings, researching in
the British Museum Reading Room.
His best-known titles are the 1848 pamphlet The Communist
Manifesto and the three-volume Das Kapital (1867–1883).
Marx's political and philosophical thought had enormous
influence on subsequent intellectual, economic and political
history.
His name has been used as an adjective, a noun, and a school
of social theory.
Marx's critical theories about society, economics, and politics,
collectively understood as Marxism, hold that human societies
develop through class conflict. In the capitalist mode of
production, this manifests itself in the conflict between the
ruling classes (known as the bourgeoisie) that control the means
of production and the working classes (known as the proletariat)
that enable these means by selling their labour-power in return
for wages.
Employing a critical approach known as historical materialism,
Marx predicted that capitalism produced internal tensions like
previous socioeconomic systems and that those would lead to its
self-destruction and replacement by a new system known as the
socialist mode of production. For Marx, class antagonisms under
capitalism—owing in part to its instability and crisis-prone
nature—would eventuate the working class's development of class
consciousness, leading to their conquest of political power and
eventually the establishment of a classless, communist society
constituted by a free association of producers.
Marx actively pressed for its implementation, arguing that the
working class should carry out organised proletarian revolutionary
action to topple capitalism and bring about socio-economic
emancipation.
Marx has been described as one of the most influential figures
in human history, and his work has been both lauded and criticised.
His work in economics laid the basis for some current theories
about labour and its relation to capital. Many intellectuals,
labour unions, artists, and political parties worldwide have been
influenced by Marx's work, with many modifying or adapting his
ideas. Marx is typically cited as one of the principal architects
of modern social science.
Following the death of his wife Jenny in December 1881, Marx
developed a catarrh that kept him in ill health for the last 15
months of his life. It eventually brought on the bronchitis and
pleurisy that killed him in London on 14 March 1883, when he died
a stateless person at age 64.
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