🇵🇸🇮🇱 IDF armored vehicle blown up by a land mine in a square in the Azune refugee camp in Qalqilya on the West Bank
The Prisoner
🇵🇸🇮🇱 The moment an IDF armored vehicle was blown up by a land mine in a square in the Azune refugee camp in Qalqilya on the West Bank of the Jordan River.

Keywords
israelpalestinewest bankidfland mine

