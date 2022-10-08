Follow the script...

Remember
the whole world worked together during `covid` . From Russia to Chile
the populations were forced into lockdown , into quarantine and coerced
and threatened that they had to get the `covid` injection. They all read
from the same script. Do you think this `war` is also following a
script? Russia could have won this `war` in days, but it`s being dragged
out, why? Because the powers that run the world need to dismantle and
degrade and inflict misery on the populations from
east to west. They must make everything so expensive so that people will find it difficult to survive. Just like `covid` was the monster, now Russia is the monster. They need people to be so desperate that they`ll go along with anything. Biden is playing his role, and Putin is playing his. The
same way they co-ordinated everything during the `pandemic` , they`re
working together now. Who are the losers? We are; the same way we were
the losers during the `pandemic`. The media plays a major role again,
the same way it played a huge role during the `pandemic`, talking up the
fear, making people so afraid that they dared not shake hands or even
socialise with their friends! Now the media blames Russia for
everything, the politicians blame Russia and Russia plays along.
Remember they all worked together during `covid` and they are all
working together now. For what purpose? To bring the whole world into a
digital society, digital currency and digital ID. It`s happening in
China, Russia and slowly coming to the USA and EU. The `war` is just a
distraction. Unplug from the lying media, and read your Bible.
