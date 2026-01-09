What authority does BORTAC have inside the United States?

The unit seen in this video is BORTAC, the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, a paramilitary federal force under U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is part of Department of Homeland Security.

BORTAC is not a general police force. Its core mandate is border security, immigration enforcement, counter-narcotics, and counter-terrorism, not routine civilian policing.

So why are they detaining U.S. citizens?

CBP claims expanded authority:

• Within 100 miles of any U.S. border or coastline (which includes most major cities)

• Under federal task forces, emergency orders, or national-security justifications

• When alleging federal crimes (e.g. interference with federal officers or property)

However, BORTAC has no ordinary crowd-control or municipal policing role. Its domestic deployment against civilians exists in a legal gray zone often technically permitted, but deeply contested.

BORTAC is trained for high-risk tactical operations, not public order policing. You can see their lack of training in the video.

Know your rights and try to stay safe.