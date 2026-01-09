© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What authority does BORTAC have inside the United States?
The unit seen in this video is BORTAC, the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, a paramilitary federal force under U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is part of Department of Homeland Security.
BORTAC is not a general police force. Its core mandate is border security, immigration enforcement, counter-narcotics, and counter-terrorism, not routine civilian policing.
So why are they detaining U.S. citizens?
CBP claims expanded authority:
• Within 100 miles of any U.S. border or coastline (which includes most major cities)
• Under federal task forces, emergency orders, or national-security justifications
• When alleging federal crimes (e.g. interference with federal officers or property)
However, BORTAC has no ordinary crowd-control or municipal policing role. Its domestic deployment against civilians exists in a legal gray zone often technically permitted, but deeply contested.
BORTAC is trained for high-risk tactical operations, not public order policing. You can see their lack of training in the video.
Know your rights and try to stay safe.