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ΚΟΡΩΝΟΪΟΣ ΝΟΜΙΚΗ ΠΡΟΦΥΛΑΞΗ _ 💥...ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΟΛΟΓΟΣ Β.ΣΠΥΡΟΥ: ΑΝ Ο ΛΑΟΣ ΔΕΝ ΕΠΑΝΑΣΤΑΤΗΣΕΙ, ΘΑ ΒΡΕΘΕΙ ΣΕ ΤΡΕΛΟΚΟΜΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΝΕΚΡΟΤΑΦΕΙΑ...! 💥
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136 views • November 01, 2020
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙ ΛΕΕΙ Ο ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΟΛΟΓΟΣ Β. ΣΠΥΡΟΥ ΣΤΟ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΕΡΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ....💥 ... (27:13¨¨) "....ΔΕΝ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΝΑ ΑΝΤΙΜΕΤΩΠΙΣΟΥΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗ. ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΝΑ ΑΝΤΙΜΕΤΩΠΙΣΟΥΜΕ ΜΙΑ ΣΥΜΜΟΡΙΑ... Η ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΜΑΣΟΝΙΚΗ, ΤΟ ΚΡΑΤΟΣ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΒΡΑΪΚΟ ΚΑΙ Ο ΛΑΟΣ ΔΕΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΛΑΟΣ... ΕΙΝΑΙ ΑΓΕΛΗ, ΜΑΖΑ, ΟΧΛΟΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΠΑΔΙ... ΟΤΑΝ ΕΧΕΙΣ ΝΑ ΑΝΤΙΜΕΤΩΠΙΣΕΙΣ ΤΕΤΟΙΕΣ ΣΥΜΜΟΡΙΕΣ, ΤΙΣ ΑΝΤΙΜΕΤΩΠΙΖΕΙΣ ΜΟΝΟ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΟΜΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΥΤΟΔΙΚΊΑΣ.... Ο ΛΑΟΣ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΕΠΑΝΑΣΤΑΤΗΣΕΙ... ΑΝ ΔΝΕ ΕΠΑΝΑΣΤΑΤΗΣΕΙ ΘΑ ΒΡΕΘΕΙ ΣΕ ΤΡΕΛΟΚΟΜΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΝΕΚΡΟΤΑΦΕΙΑ... ΜΕ ΝΟΜΙΚΆ ΕΡΕΙΣΜΑΤΑ ΔΕΝ ΑΝΤΙΜΕΤΩΠΙΖΟΝΤΑΙ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΙΕΣ , ΣΥΜΜΟΡΙΕΣ ΟΛΟΚΑΥΤΩΜΑΤΟΣ.. ΕΔΩ ΜΙΛΑΜΕ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΟΚΑΥΤΩΜΑ.... 💥...."
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