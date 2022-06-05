X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2791a - [JB] Has Nothing Left Except Economic Propaganda, Big Fail

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[JB] Has Nothing Left Except Economic Propaganda, Big Fail
Trump and the patriots have put the [CB]/[JB] in a difficult position, the economic playbook is known and both [JB]/[CB] have no cover story and everything is exposed and now they have gone straight to propaganda. The people see through this. Senator makes a move with Bitcoin.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^