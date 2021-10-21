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A man stands up for righteousness
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67 views • October 21, 2021
Genesis 1:27
So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.
That is how should feel when its poing on.
A man stands up for righteousness = 1616
Who is the bride of Christ = 1616
Psalm 139:13-16
For You formed my inward parts;
You covered me in my mother’s womb.
I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made;
Marvelous are Your works,
And that my soul knows very well.
My frame was not hidden from You,
When I was made in secret,
And skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth.
Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed.
And in Your book they all were written,
The days fashioned for me,
When as yet there were none of them.
So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.
That is how should feel when its poing on.
A man stands up for righteousness = 1616
Who is the bride of Christ = 1616
Psalm 139:13-16
For You formed my inward parts;
You covered me in my mother’s womb.
I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made;
Marvelous are Your works,
And that my soul knows very well.
My frame was not hidden from You,
When I was made in secret,
And skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth.
Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed.
And in Your book they all were written,
The days fashioned for me,
When as yet there were none of them.
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