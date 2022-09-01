Iconoclast: Oldest Form of Government

Live free or live subservient to the government. All governments from Babylon to the present are SOCIALISTIC. The only liberty oriented government is one that recognizes human rights and protects them -- not abuses them. The only way to preserve human rights is for the people to control the government, otherwise it will control you. Every two years, Americans exert some influence over government by electing representatives. When we don't like what they do, we elect different ones. Every four years we vote on the CEO of the government. In 2016, America voted for a major change -- for better or worse, only time will tell if America chose well.





For more on socialistic governments throughout history written by a former Secret Service agent. https://www.amazon.com/Naked-Socialist-Paul-B-Skousen/dp/0910558736





The Naked Socialist (Published Sept. 2012) is the real story of socialism. Complete, easy to read, no jargon, well documented, and gives a fascinating look at the raw decay of culture and economy now at work in America.

Amazon Sales Page: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00K0N32ZC/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1