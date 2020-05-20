Censorship, COVID-19, Vaccines, and God Who is ALMIGHTY! Fear NOT!

Join Charlene and Sherri as they talk about COVID-19, vaccines, and tie it all into our source of power and love: the Alpha and Omega - God. They get into scripture and the spiritual powers behind the physical world. God is ALMIGHTY and He is GOOD.



You will learn about about HR666, the PREP Act, the global "plandemic" and the looming tyranny surrounding it all. Who's really behind the curtain and what can you do?



We want to encourage you and give you answers. Above all, DO NOT be afraid! If God is for us, who can be against us? Perfect love casts out fear. And it's the truth that will set you free! We hope you enjoy this very special chat. I know that I did!

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About Charlene Bollinger

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Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, wife, mother of 4 home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder and CEO of The Truth About Cancer and Vaccines. She is a former model and actress, fitness buff.



After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, Charlene along with her husband, Ty, learned the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, as well as the truth about vaccines and currently work together bringing the truth to the people.



Charlene speaks at many conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows helping people discover that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Charlene & Ty host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News.



Charlene is currently doing a video interview series on The Truth About Vaccines 2020 and Censorship. She is also starting the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement. This Super PAC will change the world and help restore our medical and religious freedoms.



Please visit www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com for more!