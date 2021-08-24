TRUMP VS BIG PHARMA (VAX) - FROM THE FILM PLANDEMIC / SCAMDEMIC 2 - ENDGAME - A FILM BY MRTRUTHBOMBHow Trumps vaccines prevent the Great Reset and save humanityI am convinced there will come a day when the election will be revisited and the righteous President - overwhelmingly chosen by the people - will be acknowledged. We are now simply in a difficult period of waiting, persevering and doing our part in this battle for the salvation of humanity.And believe it or not: all of us play a critical part. You are needed, just as much as I am needed. You can do so much more than you are aware of: praying, spreading truth, supporting other freedom fighters, and so on.If we all form ONE VOICE worldwide, nothing can stop us.