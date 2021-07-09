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Ep.243 | Harald Kautz-Vella - Transhumanism, Morgellans, Archons, Quantum dots, AI, Black magic, Black goo, Money and healing
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217 views • July 09, 2021
#Adrian #health #HaraldKautzVella
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Harald Kautz-Vella is an extraordinary researcher. He joins me for a very deep and fascinating heart felt discussion across a broad range of subjects that he has been researching for many years.
The conversation starts with chemtrails / contrail, transhumanism, what AI gets from this (versus what we are told we will get), black magic and the dark arts, satanism and satan, Gaia, black goo, and the alien black goo. our gaming addiction to money.
It is not all negative and if we choose to we can all heal and find our way home. The vital important of moving back into heart consciousness.
You can find more on Harald here:
https://aquarius-technologies.de under publications, check available languages by changing the flags
He recommended this site for information on part of the healing process:
zingdad.com, Arn Allingham runs this site, the most fruitful offer from his end is the divine light ignite meditation cycle, 30 days, only like 20 minutes work every day, but an incredibly precise toolset for self healing.
A playlist with Harald speaking to others:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoDUdysasEMC3uSG0HfRC_6aBLY1FOqtE
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Harald Kautz-Vella is an extraordinary researcher. He joins me for a very deep and fascinating heart felt discussion across a broad range of subjects that he has been researching for many years.
The conversation starts with chemtrails / contrail, transhumanism, what AI gets from this (versus what we are told we will get), black magic and the dark arts, satanism and satan, Gaia, black goo, and the alien black goo. our gaming addiction to money.
It is not all negative and if we choose to we can all heal and find our way home. The vital important of moving back into heart consciousness.
You can find more on Harald here:
https://aquarius-technologies.de under publications, check available languages by changing the flags
He recommended this site for information on part of the healing process:
zingdad.com, Arn Allingham runs this site, the most fruitful offer from his end is the divine light ignite meditation cycle, 30 days, only like 20 minutes work every day, but an incredibly precise toolset for self healing.
A playlist with Harald speaking to others:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoDUdysasEMC3uSG0HfRC_6aBLY1FOqtE
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
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