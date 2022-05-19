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Militants from Azovstal Used Elon Musk's 'STARLINK', to Transmit Information to their Command. 051922
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120 views • May 19, 2022
Militants from Azovstal used Elon Musk's Starlink to transmit information to their command
This was told by one of the wounded officers of the National Guard, who is now in the DPR hospital. According to him, many fighters even watched Youtube.
This was told by one of the wounded officers of the National Guard, who is now in the DPR hospital. According to him, many fighters even watched Youtube.
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