Shannon Joy: Resistance Emerging to Globalist Technofeudal Plans

Shannon Joy discusses the current state of the world and individual liberty. The world is in late-stage imperial decline characterized by widespread institutional corruption and a push for transnational technocratic control. The conversation examines COVID-19 as a pivotal psychological and military operation used to normalize biometric surveillance, digital IDs, and forced medical protocols. A financial crisis is likely the next shoe to drop. Despite these challenges, the dialogue emphasizes a growing global resistance rooted in skepticism, decentralization, and the refusal to comply with authoritarian agendas.





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About Shannon Joy

Shannon Joy is a dedicated Christian, business owner, and community organizer with a passion for liberty and genuine discourse. With over a decade of experience in marketing and advertising, Shannon launched Joy Media and The Shannon Joy Show in 2013. From humble beginnings, broadcasting from a tiny radio station out of a double-wide trailer in Avon, NY, Shannon’s voice has grown to reach almost 100,000 viewers, listeners and readers each week!





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)