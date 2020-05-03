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Radical Christian Movement — The Desert Fathers
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25 views • May 03, 2020
This video takes a look at one of the early church movements which practiced obedience to the teachings of Jesus. An early ascetic, St. Anthony of the Desert (also known as St. Anthony the Great) read, "Sell everything you have and give to the poor". This changed his life, and by living these words out, in community with other believers, he helped propel a movement which greatly influenced the world at the time.
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