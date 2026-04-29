The Secret to Slower Aging? It's Your Diet!

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-Long-term healthy eating associates with slower biological aging measured by epigenetic clocks in study recent.
-Researchers analyzed 1,039 Finnish participants decades, finding higher diet quality linked to decelerated epigenetic aging.
-Three epigenetic clocks, including GrimAge, assessed DNA methylation changes to estimate biological aging rates accurately.
-Healthier diets emphasizing plants, whole foods, healthy fats, and fish correlated with slower epigenetic aging.
-Effects were strongest among low-activity individuals, suggesting diet can offset sedentary lifestyle impacts on aging.
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