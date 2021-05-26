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The Real Story - OAN Biden Border Crisis with Rep. Debbie Lesko
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10 views • May 26, 2021
Rep. Debbie Lesko, congresswomen serving Arizona’s 8th district, gives us The Real Story on the ongoing Biden border crisis and why the DHS granted 100,000 Haitians temporary protected status.
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