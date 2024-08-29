🚨 #blackrockguilty 🚨 #BreakUpBlackRock 🚨🚨🚨 The US Government has started an investigation into BlackRock after BlackRock 🚨 was exposed for investing $429,000,000 into the 🚨 Chinese Military 🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US Government has started an investigation into BlackRock after BlackRock was exposed for investing $429,000,000 into the Chinese military
Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna sold $130k of BlackRock stock just 4 months before the investigation
How did he know? Insider trading.
🇺🇸Join👉 @SGTnewsNetwork
📎 Twitter (http://twitter.com/SGTnewsNetwork) ▪️ Truth Social (https://truthsocial.com/@SGTnewsNetwork)