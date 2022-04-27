Fierce Battles And Slow Progress On Front Lines In Ukraine

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The main hotspot of the war in Ukraine remains the area near Izyum in the Kharkiv region.
There, on the northern Donbass front lines, the Russian troops are advancing slowly, amid fierce battles.
As of April 27th, the front follows the line: inflow of the Oskol River to the Seversky Donets – Sukhaya Kamenka village – Dolgenkoe – Suligovka and Dubravnoye – Kurulka – Brazhkovka -Malaya Kamyshevakha – Andreevka – Zavodi.
The joint Russian and LPR forces are advancing in several directions breaking through the Ukrainian defence.
Russian forces continue their offensive in the direction of Velikaya Komyshevakha. The villages of Zavodi and Krasny Shakhter were taken under their control.
In the direction of Barvenkovo, fighting is going on in the area of the villages of Kurulka and Pashkovo. The village of Vernopol is still under the AFU control.
In the direction of Slavyansk, the fighting for the village of Dolgenkoe continues.
In the area of the Oskol River, the units advancing from Izyum are yet to join the group advancing from Borovaya. Fighting continues along the Yatskovka— Koroviy Yar— Shandrigolovo line.
To the east, Russian forces are advancing towards the town of Red Lyman and Yampol. Fighting for the control of the village of Zarechnoe continue.
In the Luhansk People’s Republic, LPR forces are yet to secure the town of Rubezhnoye. Ukrainian soldiers are still in control of some industrial facilities on the southern outskirts of the town.
Fighting continues on the approaches to Severodonetsk and in Popasnaya. However, no significant advances have been reported by any of the warring sides so far. The Russian control zone around the village of Novotoshkovsky is expanding.
On the other front lines, positional battles continue. Situation remains unchanged in Maryinka and in the area of Avdiivka. There is no information about changes in the position of the parties in the southern sector of the Donbass front. Fierce battles continue between Gulyai-Pole and Velikaya Novoselka. Russian artillery is pounding AFU positions before the assault. According to some reports, fierce battles continue in the villages of Neskuchny and Vremyovka near Velikaya Novoselka.
Along all the front lines in the Donbass region, Russian, DPR and LPR soldiers are gnawing their way through the Ukrainian defense. So far, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are yet to claim any significant victories. At the same time, the speed of Russian advance provides Ukrainian forces with time to strengthen their positions in the rears including with the foreign-made heavy equipment.
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