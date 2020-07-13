2.) triumphus victorias

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Further Reading: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Adams https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/John_Adams https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_flag https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_politics_in_the_United_States#Security_against_tyranny https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supremacism#Jewish https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nepotism https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Genocide https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Silent_Holocaust http://en.rightpedia.info/w/Loxism https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazism#Reactionary_or_revolutionary? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zionism https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edmond_James_de_Rothschild https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edict_of_Expulsion https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Expulsions_and_exoduses_of_Jews https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Persecution_of_Jews#Western_and_Christian_antisemitism https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-Defamation_League https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NAACP https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Israel_Public_Affairs_Committee https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulag https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holodomor https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bombing_of_Dresden_in_World_War_II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bloody_Sunday_(1939) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rhine_Meadows https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marxism%E2%80%93Leninism https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revisionism_(Marxism) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Talmud https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moloch https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Judaism https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antisemitism#Causes https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freemasonry https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crusades https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barbary_slave_trade https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_bank https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Bank_of_the_United_States https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Bank_of_the_United_States https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve_Act https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Usury https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loan_shark https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_standard https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chronology_of_the_universe https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_far_future https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ultimate_fate_of_the_universe#Theories_about_the_end_of_the_universe https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sun https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greenhouse_and_icehouse_Earth https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stefan%E2%80%93Boltzmann_law https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermal_radiation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbon_dioxide_in_Earth%27s_atmosphere https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kardashev_scale https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_harvesting#Blood_sugar https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dyson_sphere https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_fluctuation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Formation_and_evolution_of_the_Solar_System https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biomagnetism https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aristotle https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plato https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Socrates https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nikola_Tesla https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walter_Russell https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viktor_Schauberger https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercury_(element)#Medicine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fluoride#Applications https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Weather_modification https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_overpopulation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Cannabis https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pharmaceutical_industry#Pharmaceutical_fraud https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herbicide#Health_and_environmental_effects https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glyphosate#Toxicity https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proprioception https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_primates_by_population https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_carnivorans_by_population https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_population_planning https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human#Transition_to_modernity https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_genetic_variation#Population_genetics https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_taxonomy#Subspecies https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Race_and_genetics#Race_and_medicine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dred_Scott_v._Sandford https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Treason#United_States https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attainder#Corruption_of_blood John Adam's Dissertation on the Canon and the Feudal Laws, and Letter to John Taylor (No. 32): https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Adams/06-01-02-0052-0006 https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Adams/99-02-02-6400 Woodrow Wilson's "The New Freedom": http://www.gutenberg.org/files/14811/14811-h/14811-h.htm Henry Ford's "The International Jew": http://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/37539/pg37539-images.html "The Greatest Story Never Told": https://thegreateststorynevertold.tv/ For restored pictures of past American presidents and their written works, please visit: https://www.minds.com/TepbianKord Also check out: http://www.thelastmutineers.com Periculum in mora.