© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Spike Protein - Dr. Byram Bridle Professor of Viral Immunology University of Guelph
Follow
1
Share
Report
195 views • June 06, 2021
This video has an air of authoritative science and isn't going to last long on youtube.
Not only will flying be problematical, but those who are vaxxed will not be able to give blood!
Pfizer Japanese government study https://www.pmda.go.jp/drugs/2021/P20... / English Translation https://files.catbox.moe/0vwcmj.pdf
Not only will flying be problematical, but those who are vaxxed will not be able to give blood!
Pfizer Japanese government study https://www.pmda.go.jp/drugs/2021/P20... / English Translation https://files.catbox.moe/0vwcmj.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.