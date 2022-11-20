Create New Account
4.5 Billion People On Ivermectin Over Last 3 Decades! One of the Safest Meds! RColeMD.com TheDrArdisShow.com
It's not just for animals!

"And Covid [and vaccines] if nothing else, is an inflammatory, clotting disease....And the most important mechanism with ivermectin [generic Stromectol] is the anti-inflammatory one. The virus hijacks a very important molecule in our body called interferon. Whenever you have an infection, especially a viral infection, your body cranks out interferon. Well, this virus says 'hey body [immune system] go to sleep - you don't need interferon'. [In contrast] ivermectin triggers the nucleus of the cells and says 'Crank out the interferon!'...This calms the dangerous cytokines [preventing cytokine storming]." ~ Dr Ryan Cole at www.RColeMD.com

FULL SHOW: Dr. Ardis, DC interviews Dr. Ryan Cole on Ivermectin

https://VokalNow.com/video/4306

More on Ivermectin at www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

Ryan N. Cole, MD at www.RColeMD.com, is a surgical pathologist with a degree from the Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University and a board certified Anatomic and Clinical pathologist. His residency and fellowship is from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. In 2004 he started Cole Diagnostics, a medical laboratory in Boise, Idaho. Cole Diagnostics processes and reports out approximately 40,000 blood and biopsy patient samples annually. In the last year, the lab has handled over 100,000 COVID testing samples. ~ www.RColeMD.com

Keywords
vaccineantiviralcovidivermectininterferonryan colestromectolbryan ardis

