The crews of Su-34M fighter-bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sent an FAB-500M62 Air Bomb
Published 20 hours ago |

The crews of Su-34M fighter-bombers of the Southern Military District of the Russian Aerospace Forces with an FAB-500M62 air bomb from the UMPC attacked the nationalists who had settled in high-rise buildings in the western part of Artyomovsk.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

