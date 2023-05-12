The crews of Su-34M fighter-bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sent an FAB-500M62 Air Bomb

The crews of Su-34M fighter-bombers of the Southern Military District of the Russian Aerospace Forces with an FAB-500M62 air bomb from the UMPC attacked the nationalists who had settled in high-rise buildings in the western part of Artyomovsk.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.