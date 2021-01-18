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Don't sweat the small stuff! Enjoy life and don't let anxiety take the wheel. Reform GSA
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20 views • January 18, 2021
Check out volume 12 of Anxiety with Andrew. In this video Andrew quickly shares an example why you should never sweat the small stuff and let anxiety control your thoughts. Live in the now and enjoy life! We have such a small time on earth, so enjoy it! Check out our amazon listing and website below.
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Ashwagandha-Anxiety-Depression-Supplement-Capsules/dp/B08CZGTCTS/ref=sr_1_2?crid=19XJW8386YUC9&;dchild=1&keywords=reform+gsa+supplement&qid=1610945233&sprefix=reform+gsa+%2Caps%2C209&sr=8-2
Website:
https://reformgsa.com/
#anxiety #mentalhealth #supplements
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Ashwagandha-Anxiety-Depression-Supplement-Capsules/dp/B08CZGTCTS/ref=sr_1_2?crid=19XJW8386YUC9&;dchild=1&keywords=reform+gsa+supplement&qid=1610945233&sprefix=reform+gsa+%2Caps%2C209&sr=8-2
Website:
https://reformgsa.com/
#anxiety #mentalhealth #supplements
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