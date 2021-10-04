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Man calls insurance company asking for medical advice. .
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91 views • October 04, 2021
Man calls major insurance company in Australia asking for the doctor after seeing an ad on TV by AAMI insurance encouraging people to get the jab. Hilarious. Watch and listen as the guy on the other end of the line hasn't got a clue what to do, and eventually hangs up.
Increasingly all over the world big corporations are promoting the covid innoculation despite their companies have nothing to do with healthcare or pharmaceutical products.
Boycott every single one of those corporations. There must be freedom of choice and consent.
Roobs.
Increasingly all over the world big corporations are promoting the covid innoculation despite their companies have nothing to do with healthcare or pharmaceutical products.
Boycott every single one of those corporations. There must be freedom of choice and consent.
Roobs.
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