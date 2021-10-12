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Those Great earthquakes Jesus warned us about
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41 views • October 12, 2021
One of the many last day signs Jesus told us we would see is many Great
earthquakes in varies places around the world and many quakes as well.
2021 has been rocking with those many earthquakes! See what else Fran
has to say about this?
earthquakes in varies places around the world and many quakes as well.
2021 has been rocking with those many earthquakes! See what else Fran
has to say about this?
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