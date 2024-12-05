BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Covid-19 was a psychological operation, they faked a pandemic, says David A. Hughes
"COVID-19 was a psychological operation." "It was not what we were told it was." "It was a faked pandemic." "There's no credible evidence to support the existence of a real pandemic." "The so called pandemic was used as  a pretext for psychological warfare  against populations transnationally." "And the aim of this appears to have been to weaken populations psychologically  in order to cripple their will to resist." "Resist what?" "The transition to global technocracy  and the end of liberal democracy…” "There is literally a World War taking place now, waged by the ruling class…  against everybody else,  and the purpose is technocracy  [ the control of society by technology ]."

David A. Hughes tell Kate Dalley on 21 June 2024.

The full 13-minute interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v52yggn-062124-seg-1-david-a-hughes-guest-on-psyop-of-covid-what-they-really-wanted.html

Prof. David A. Hughes, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK), is author of the book

"Covid-19: Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy : Volume 1"

which can be downloaded for FREE here:

https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-031-41850-1


Prof. David A. Hughes is also author of the book “Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of The Deep State”, which can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Nazis-Crimes-State-ebook/dp/B0CL5BW8K4


David A. Hughes's Substack is here (the best place to keep up with his work):

https://dhughes.substack.com/

David Hughes's website is here:

https://davidahughes.net/


Description of author from Amazon

“David A. Hughes is Senior Lecturer in International Relations at the University of Lincoln (UK). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies from Duke University and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University. His research focuses on psychological warfare, 9/11, COVID-19, the deep state, technocracy, global class relations, and resurgent totalitarianism.”

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

