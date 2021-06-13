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Wisconsin Law Makers Visit was @ 90 minutes, but I edited to 10 minutes @ AZ Coliseum.
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40 views • June 13, 2021
Wisconsin Law Makers visited At Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum In Phoenix for about more than 90 minutes here is 10 minutes or so for their visit on the floor June 12th 2021. Host spoke with Wisconsin News journalist Mr. Patrick behind the scene not on camera, but gave us little scoop you hear his voice in the back ground.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP Media.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP Media.
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
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