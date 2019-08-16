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New Trick Add - Backflip 360°
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103 views • August 16, 2019
My first Backflip 360° standed + New Camera ;)
I hope you enjoy n pls Comment
backflip 360 degree / parkour / free run / david belle / chase armitage / daniel ilabaca / nathan barris / adam brashaw / stunts / tricks / loopkicks / martial arts / anis cheurfa / frontflip / cork / sideflip
Peace out
I hope you enjoy n pls Comment
backflip 360 degree / parkour / free run / david belle / chase armitage / daniel ilabaca / nathan barris / adam brashaw / stunts / tricks / loopkicks / martial arts / anis cheurfa / frontflip / cork / sideflip
Peace out
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