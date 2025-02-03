Ayham's Road to Freedom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation released the Palestinian child Ayham Jaradat from the village of Sa'ir in the city of Hebron, from prison through an exchange between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist occupation.
Interview:: Ayham Jaradat, a released prisoner
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 21/01/2025
