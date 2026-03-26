Lukashenko (Pres. of Belarus) brought Kim a new toy.

"Handles weapons well — that's not something to be taken lightly."

Belarusian President Lukashenko visits North Korea, seen here with Kim Jong-un inspecting weapons during. The two leaders are deepening ties as the anti-Western bloc continues to consolidate.

Adding:

Putin stated that against the backdrop of the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which is already affecting entire sectors of the global economy, the consequences of what is happening remain difficult to predict even for the direct participants in the confrontation.

Now, when the prices of our traditional exports are rising but the markets are in turmoil, there may be a temptation to take advantage of the situation, to obtain opportunistic profits and to "spend" them, to allocate them to dividends, or, as far as the state is concerned, to inflate budget expenditures. I've already said this publicly somewhere, and I want to emphasize it again in this audience: we need to remain prudent. If the markets swing in one direction today, they may change in the opposite direction tomorrow.

In global markets, success is achieved by countries and companies that invest in innovation, so the state intends to stimulate businesses to invest in the modernization of enterprises, Putin stated.